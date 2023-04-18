UN says reports of attacks, sexual violence against aid workers in Sudan

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday that humanitarian aid workers and facilities are continuing to be targeted in Sudan and the United Nations is "receiving reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers."

"This is unacceptable and must stop," Griffith posted on Twitter, adding that the U.N. aid office in South Darfur was also looted on Monday.

