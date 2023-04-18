Left Menu

Boy injured in stray dog attack in Delhi

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhis Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday morning when the boy, a resident of Rangpuri, had gone out to answer natures call, a senior police officer said.Around 730 am on Monday, the boy was attacked by 8-10 dogs near his house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:51 IST
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the boy, a resident of Rangpuri, had gone out to answer nature's call, a senior police officer said.

''Around 7:30 am on Monday, the boy was attacked by 8-10 dogs near his house. He was bitten all over his body and was treated by a local doctor. Now, he is being sent to Safdurjung Hospital for further treatment,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C.

No PCR call or medico-legal case (MLC) was received in this regard, the police said, adding that they are yet to receive a formal complaint in connection with the incident.

The victim said he was in pain after the attack.

''Around 10 dogs attacked me. This has happened with me for the first time,'' he said.

The boy's father said his family members are now scared to step out of their house.

''I was at work when the incident took place and rushed home when I heard what had happened. My son was attacked by dogs and he screamed for help. A woman saved him. Later, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

''My son has sustained injuries all over his body. We are scared to step out of our house,'' he said.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Sindhi Camp area.

