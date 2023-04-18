UP: Man gets 7 years in jail for culpable homicide
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court on Tuesday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a person in a culpable homicide case.
Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar also slapped Rs 20,000 fine on Shambhu Nath in the case, District Government Counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said.
Nath, a resident of Kasiya Paschim, had an altercation with his son Panchu Mushar (13) in an inebriated state in which the latter died.
An FIR in this regard was registered on Jul 29, 2021 at Kokhraj police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Walmart to cut over 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses - Bloomberg News
Walmart sees over 2000 job cuts in e-commerce warehouses - Bloomberg News
Hero Realty partners Saheb Enterprise to build Rs 2,000-cr project in Gurugram
'1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign records AED404 million from 70,000 contributors in 10 days
WeWork India forays into Delhi, takes 54,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi from Eldeco