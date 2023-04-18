UP: Man gets 7 years in jail for culpable homicide

A local court on Tuesday awarded seven years of imprisonment to a person in a culpable homicide case.

Additional District Judge Rakesh Kumar also slapped Rs 20,000 fine on Shambhu Nath in the case, District Government Counsel Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said.

Nath, a resident of Kasiya Paschim, had an altercation with his son Panchu Mushar (13) in an inebriated state in which the latter died.

An FIR in this regard was registered on Jul 29, 2021 at Kokhraj police station.

