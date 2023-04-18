Shopkeeper dies following scuffle in Himachal's Una Shopkeeper killed in a fight in Una Una, April 18 (PTI) A s'

Left Menu

PTI | Una | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:58 IST
Una (HP), Apr 18 (PTI) A shopkeeper succumbed to injuries a day after he engaged in a scuffle with another shop owner at Peer Nigah in Una district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, who ran a shop in the market adjoining the famous religious shrine of Peer Nigah and resided in the nearby area.

In her complaint to the police, Sonia, the deceased's daughter, said her father on Monday went to a neighbouring shop to purchase some goods where he was attacked by another shopkeeper named Bhag Singh.

Sonia added that her father sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Regional Hospital Una where he died during treatment Monday night.

Sanjeev Bhatia, Additional SP (Una), said a case of culpable homicide was registered against Singh based on Sonia's complaint. Further investigation is underway.

