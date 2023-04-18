Central Sector Scheme has vision to strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans of North East : Arjun Munda

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Government of India launched the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ new Central Sector Scheme “Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North -Eastern Region (PTP-NER)” for the benefit of Scheduled Tribes of North-eastern Region today at the MSFDS Auditorium, Konung Mamang, Imphal, Manipur in the august presence of Shri N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister, Manipur, and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, Minister addressed the gathering, remarking, “Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through TRIFED, in the northeast region, with respect to the diverse cultural heritage of tribals, aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant. The vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister is to look east, focus on development and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create endless business opportunities. As this area is constitutionally a tribal region, understanding the tribal communities is essential.

Moreover, as Hon’ble PM has time and again stressed on a national programme for ‘One District, One Product’ for the promotion of unique tribal products, TRIFED will collaborate with the State Governments and Agencies to ensure the complete promotion of these products through teamwork providing solutions and value addition for these products. The Northeast Region has always possessed immense potential in every field and its Scheduled Tribes have ensured through its efforts, the overall development of the nation. And to help our tribal entrepreneurs and beneficiaries to evolve in a greater market both at the national and international level, we will launch more schemes to help these.”

Three new products from VDVKs across Manipur were also launched on the occasion, namely, Cinnamon Rolls ((Dal Cheeni- Polished & Semi- Polished) from Kamjong District, Black Rice (Chakhao) from Ukhrul District and Dried Bamboo Shoot.

Chief Minister, Manipur, Shri N Biren Singh stated, “The barriers we had with the centre in terms of developmental schemes have been removed, now that we have realised that the Government of India is focusing on providing the tribals of our region with a better quality of life. Be it in the field of sports, business, or education, with greater income generation and greater opportunities provided by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, our region has been contributing substantially in the national development and rapidly developing in the development of the country.

Shri Letpao Haokip, Minister of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Manipur said, “We truly appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India for its inclusive schemes and initiatives supporting the aspirations of entrepreneurs of this region.”

Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Meghalaya observed. “I thank the Minister for launching this scheme supporting the talents of our region and empowering the livelihoods and individuals of the North-eastern people by promoting their tribal products.”

A substantial Budget of around Rs. 143 Cr has been allocated towards this scheme for implementation.

Through improved efficiency in the procurement, logistics, and marketing of tribal items from North Eastern States, the programme has been designed to strengthen the opportunities for tribal craftsmen to support their livelihoods. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim are among the states that will be covered by the programme.

It is pertinent to note that through the provision of backward and forward linkages through incubation support, aggregation, skill and entrepreneurial development, sourcing and procurement, marketing, transportation, and publicity, the PTP-NER scheme will assist tribal craftsmen in taking advantage of chances to increase revenue. This plan calls for the organisation of 68 Tribal Artisan Melas (TAMs) in the several districts of the North Eastern Region starting on April 18, 2023, in order to begin the empanelment of tribal artisans from that region.

Besides, considering the vast experience and presence in North Eastern region, North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), a corporation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India, India Post under Department of Posts, Government of India, and North Eastern State Government Departments/ Agencies are being engaged as partners under the scheme.

Furthermore, Tribal Artisans/ Producers shall be empanelled under this scheme by organising Tribal Artisan Melas (TAMs) and directly. The TAMs will be organised in consultation and support of District Administration and other relevant organisations/ departments working in the field etc. Individual Tribal artisans, Tribal SHGs and Government Organizations/Agencies/ VDVKs formed under the PMJVM scheme/FPOs/ tribal societies/ Tribal Producer Organizations can be empanelled. National & International marketing linkages through various online & offline mode shall be provided under this scheme to tribal products of NER.

The programme also includes regular Design & Skill Development training sessions tailored to the needs of the market for tribal recipients. India Post will provide logistics support in order to meet the scheme's goals. While direct exposure to tribal craftsmen would be provided to all empanelled tribal artisans under the programme through a variety of exhibitions, including Purvotar Aadi Mahotsav, Purvotar Aadi Bazaar, Exclusive North East Craft Mela, etc.

Earlier on his arrival in the state, Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs called on Ms. Anusuiya Uikey, Governor of Manipur at her office in Raj Bhawan today. Detailed discussions were held on tribal development and livelihood issues in the state. Shri Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman (BoD TRIFED) was also present on the occasion.

At the venue, Shri Arjun Munda visited the 50 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Stalls that were set up in the premises. VDVKs of all the North Eastern States shall be provided market linkages to bring them under a supply chain under PTP-NER scheme.

Other dignitaries present at the programme were Shri Th. Biswajit, Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology, Government of Manipur, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh (IAS), Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, Shri Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman, TRIFED and Smt. Geetanjali Gupta, TRIFED.

(With Inputs from PIB)