Left Menu

Interstate criminal involved in over 30 cases arrested in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:11 IST
Interstate criminal involved in over 30 cases arrested in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

An interstate criminal involved in over 30 cases including murder, robbery and dacoity has been arrested here, a police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Monu (30) was arrested by the crime unit, Manesar team on Monday night from Pachgaon Chowk. Monu along with his two accomplices had robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle on Saturday after taking a lift in the cab as passengers. The stolen car was recovered from Monu's possession and his two associates -- Amit alias Mota and Ajit -- were arrested on Sunday from Nainwal village, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime said During interrogation, Monu revealed that about 3 dozen cases have been registered against him in various police stations of Gurugram on the charges of robbery, dacoity, murder, attempt to murder and extortion among others, the ACP said.

The accused was lodged in jail in the case of shooting and murder at Panchgaon Chowk and after coming out of jail on bail on March 14, he became active again in crime, he said.

"His accomplices were sent into judicial custody while we are questioning Monu", ACP Sangwan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023