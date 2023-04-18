Interstate criminal involved in over 30 cases arrested in Gurugram

An interstate criminal involved in over 30 cases including murder, robbery and dacoity has been arrested here, a police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Monu (30) was arrested by the crime unit, Manesar team on Monday night from Pachgaon Chowk. Monu along with his two accomplices had robbed a taxi driver of his vehicle on Saturday after taking a lift in the cab as passengers. The stolen car was recovered from Monu's possession and his two associates -- Amit alias Mota and Ajit -- were arrested on Sunday from Nainwal village, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime said During interrogation, Monu revealed that about 3 dozen cases have been registered against him in various police stations of Gurugram on the charges of robbery, dacoity, murder, attempt to murder and extortion among others, the ACP said.

The accused was lodged in jail in the case of shooting and murder at Panchgaon Chowk and after coming out of jail on bail on March 14, he became active again in crime, he said.

"His accomplices were sent into judicial custody while we are questioning Monu", ACP Sangwan said.

