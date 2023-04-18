7th FIR registered against 'conman' Kiran Patel in Gujarat, latest one for cheating builder

The Gujarat police on Tuesday filed a fresh first information report (FIR) against ''conman'' Kiran Patel for allegedly posing as an official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and duping a builder of Rs 80 lakh in Ahmedabd, officials said.

This is the seventh FIR registered in the state against Patel, who shot into limelight after he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a top PMO official last month. Videos showing him moving around under security cover in the Union Territory had surfaced on social media platforms.

As per the fresh FIR registered by the Ahmedabd police crime branch, Patel, who is in police custody at present in previous cases, had sold his ancestral land in the Narol area near the city to a builder, Upendrasinh Chavda, in 2017 for Rs 80 lakh.

At the time of the deal, Patel had promised to transfer the land in Chavda's name and prepare ''title clear'' documents within six months of getting the money. As per the agreement, the real estate developer paid Rs 80 lakh to Patel.

However, when Chavda asked Patel to prepare the ownership documents and transfer the land in his name, the alleged conman claimed since he has been appointed an ''Additional Director'' in the PMO and received a ''very important assignment'' in Jammu and Kashmir, he will not be available to finish the deal, according to the FIR.

To convince the realtor, Patel shared his visiting card stating that he is in the PMO and also sent videos showing him under security cover in Kashmir. By using such tactics, Patel kept dragging the issue and never handed over the land ownership documents despite taking full payment, said a police release.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating (420), breach of trust (406) and personating a public servant (170), said the police.

After an FIR was registered against Patel in Jammu and Kashmir, the city crime branch filed three FIRs of cheating and impersonation against him. He was brought to Ahmedabad earlier this month through a transfer warrant.

Prior to the Kashmir episode, three separate FIRs of cheating were already registered against the alleged conman in Ahmedabad, Vadorada and Bayad town.

