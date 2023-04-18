Gunfire heard in Sudan's capital after ceasefire due to start - Reuters witness

Gunfire was heard in Sudan's capital Khartoum after 6 p.m (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, when a ceasefire was due to start following a fourth day of fighting between rival forces, witnesses told Reuters.

A Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.

