U.S., General Motors settle alleged discrimination against non-US citizens

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it had reached a settlement with General Motors Co to resolve the department's determination that the American automaker discriminated against non-U.S. citizens.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay $365,000 in civil penalties to the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

