Left Menu

Maha prisons dept to use drones for surveillance

The Maharashtra State Prisons Department has decided to use drones to ensure security in prisons and monitor the movements of inmates, a senior official said here on Tuesday.Additional Director General of Police of Prisons, Amitabh Gupta said that in the first phase, drones will be deployed in 12 prisons -- eight central jails, two district jails and two open jails.They will also be used for night-time surveillance.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:47 IST
Maha prisons dept to use drones for surveillance
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Prisons Department has decided to use drones to ensure security in prisons and monitor the movements of inmates, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police of Prisons, Amitabh Gupta said that in the first phase, drones will be deployed in 12 prisons -- eight central jails, two district jails and two open jails.

''They will also be used for night-time surveillance. This will help in getting real-time updates on what is happening within prison premises,'' said an official release. The prisons that will use drones for surveillance include Yerawada, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, Taloja, Thane, Amravati, Nagpur, Kalyan and Chandrapur.

The use of drones for surveillance has been given priority under the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Maharashtra government, it added.

Maharashtra would be the second state after Uttar Pradesh to use drones to strengthen prison security, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023