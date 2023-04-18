Left Menu

E-rickshaw driver found carrying mother's body in central Delhi: Police

An e-rickshaw driver was found carrying his mothers body in his vehicle in central Delhis Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.A call was received at the Police Control room PCR around 7 pm, informing that a man was seen carrying an elderly womans body in an e-rickshaw.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:52 IST
An e-rickshaw driver was found carrying his mother's body in his vehicle in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

A call was received at the Police Control room (PCR) around 7 pm, informing that a man was seen carrying an elderly woman's body in an e-rickshaw. A police team rushed to the spot and the e-rickshaw driver was identified as Jagdish (32), a resident of Begampur, a senior officer said.

A passerby saw Jagdish carrying the woman's body in his e-rickshaw while he was headed towards Patel Nagar from Ganga Ram Road, police said.

The officer said Jagdish had got his mother, Dhanwati Devi (65), admitted to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital as she was suffering from an illness for long. Jagdish told police that his mother was discharged by the hospital in the evening but subsequently, she passed away.

Jagdish also told police that she was taking his mother's body to his native place in Banda in Uttar Pradesh in the e-rickshaw, the officer said.

No external injury was found on the body, which has been preserved at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where the post-mortem examination will be conducted, police said.

They added that the version of Jagdish is being verified.

According to police, it seems that Jagdish is not in a fit state of mind. Necessary action in the matter will be taken, they added.

