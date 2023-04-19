Two held for morphing woman YouTuber's pictures
- Country:
- India
Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly morphing pictures of a female YouTuber and later selling them to earn quick money, a Mumbai police official said.
According to the Santacruz police station official, one of the accused, nabbed from Assam, morphed photos of the 25-year-old woman. The second accused, caught from Vasai town in adjoining Palghar district, sold these pictures on social media.
During probe, the police found the duo had opened a fake Instagram account, where they put up these objectionable pictures for sale, he said.
They were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354-D (stalking) and also the IT Act, said the official, adding further investigation was underway.
