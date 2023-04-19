Police Scotland release 71-year-old man arrested as part of SNP funding probe
Police in Scotland said on Tuesday that a 71-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding was released without charge.
Earlier, police had arrested the suspect in its ongoing inquiry. The party's leader said the arrested man was the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.
