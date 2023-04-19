Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president, wants more trade

The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade.

Denis Pushilin, writing on Telegram, said he was interested in quarry equipment, tractors and buses as well as building products and furniture. In return, his region was ready to export grain to Belarus in addition to existing shipments of sunflower seeds.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed as its own last September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies called a "sham," coercive referendum.

