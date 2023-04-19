Left Menu

Parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan leaves people injured, trapped

Updated: 19-04-2023 02:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 02:21 IST
Parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan leaves people injured, trapped

A parking garage collapse in New York City's lower Manhattan caused several injuries on Tuesday, local emergency officials and media said, adding people may be trapped in the structure.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, New York emergency officials said, according to CBS News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and was be heading to the scene to survey the damage, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

Video from the scene cited by CBS News showed a rescue operation being underway.

