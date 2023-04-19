'Like an earthquake': NYC parking garage partially collapses

A parking garage at least partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, according to city officials and bystander video showing cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck. Officials didn't immediately release any information on injuries, but a person in a business suit was seen being carried out on a stretcher. The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange. "It felt like an earthquake," said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard "a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated." Emergency responders and building officials converged on the scene, with police urging pedestrians to clear out. New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

