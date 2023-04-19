At least one dead, 5 injured in New York building collapse

A four-story building collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were in the structure, authorities said. Police said they had no reason to believe the incident was anything other than a structural collapse.

The second floor of a garage structure collapsed onto the first, New York's CBS television affiliate reported, citing New York City emergency officials. Video footage from the scene cited by CBS and ABC affiliates showed a rescue operation getting underway and multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled concrete.

The local CBS station reported at least three people were injured, citing emergency officials. Firefighters responding to the collapse were pulled back from the immediate scene "out of concerns about the structural stability of the building," the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on the collapse and was heading to the scene to survey the damage, his spokesperson said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)