North Korean leader orders launch of military spy satellite as planned -KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 03:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 03:45 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to prepare the launch of its first military spy satellite as planned, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
Kim also ordered the deployment of a series of spy satellites to boost the country's reconnaissance capabilities, KCNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement