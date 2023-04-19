Left Menu

Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president, Kyiv protests

The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade. The visit by Denis Pushilin prompted Ukraine to protest about what it called a "blatantly unfriendly act" by Belarus, a close ally of Russia that allowed Moscow's forces to use its territory as a launching pad for the February 2022 invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 04:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 04:12 IST
Russian-installed Donetsk chief meets Belarus president, Kyiv protests

The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday and said he had discussed ways of boosting trade.

The visit by Denis Pushilin prompted Ukraine to protest about what it called a "blatantly unfriendly act" by Belarus, a close ally of Russia that allowed Moscow's forces to use its territory as a launching pad for the February 2022 invasion. Pushilin, writing on Telegram, said he was interested in quarry equipment, tractors and buses as well as building products and furniture.

In return, his region was ready to export grain to Belarus, in addition to existing shipments of sunflower seeds. The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow proclaimed as its own last September in an exercise Ukraine and its allies called a "sham", coercive referendum.

In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry called on Minsk to stop taking "destructive steps" and said it was recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023