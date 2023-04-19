Left Menu

Bidens report $580,000 in 2022 income, contribution to police foundation

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill released their federal tax return on Tuesday, showing the couple earned nearly $580,000 last year and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8%.

The Bidens also donated roughly 3.5% of their income, or $20,180, to 20 charities, including one apparently associated with U.S. police unions.

The Bidens reported 2022 federal adjusted gross income of $579,514 and paid $137,658 in federal income tax. The previous year, Biden's first as president, they reported $610,702 in income.

