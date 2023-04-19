Russian drones strike Odesa, cause fire, Ukrainian official says
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 08:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 08:03 IST
Russian drones struck Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight and caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the military command of the Odesa region, Yuri Kruk, said on Wednesday.
No casualties have been reported and firefighters were working at the scene, he said.
