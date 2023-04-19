2 brothers drown while taking bath in Ganga river

Two brothers drowned in the Ganga river while taking a bath, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday. Lakshya (19) had reached Anupshahr to celebrate his birthday with brother Abhishek (22) and other friends, they said.

They were taking a bath in the Ganga river at Mastram Ghat and the brothers slipped into deep water and drowned. Their bodies were fished out of the river with the help of divers, police said.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, they added.

