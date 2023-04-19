Left Menu

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 09:26 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.

On his phone conversation with foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

''Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.Our continuing contacts are helpful,'' the external affairs minister tweeted.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Referring to his phone talks with Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar said both sides will remain in close touch.

''Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch,'' he said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

The embassy on Sunday said that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

The ministry of external affairs has already set up a 24X7 control room to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

