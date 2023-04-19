Hungary could back EU's Africa-Pacific trade deal after amendments, says minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:45 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary could give its backing to a trade deal between the European Union and African, Caribbean and Pacific states after it is amended, the Central European country's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday during a visit to Mauritius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement