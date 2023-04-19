Fire at cracker unit in Mysuru

A major fire broke out at a cracker manufacturing unit at Hebbal industrial area in Mysuru on Wednesday, police said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control, they said and added that there were no casualties.

Videos of the fire, explosion, and thick smoke billowing from the spot right next to a lake have gone viral.

