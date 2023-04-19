Sudan's paramilitary RSF to move Egyptian troops from Merowe airport to Khartoum - statement
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will move Egyptian troops that were in Merowe airport when fighting broke out to Khartoum, according to a statement released by the group on Wednesday.
RSF added that Egyptian troops to be handed over to Cairo "once the situation allows it".
