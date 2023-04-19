J-K sarpanch arrested on rape charges

A sarpanch was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ali Mohammad was held following a complaint by the victim at the Rafiabad police station, they said. Police said a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (issue threat) and 109 have been registered against the accused.

