J-K sarpanch arrested on rape charges
A sarpanch was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ali Mohammad was held following a complaint by the victim at the Rafiabad police station, they said. Police said a case under IPC sections 376 rape, 506 issue threat and 109 have been registered against the accused.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:05 IST
