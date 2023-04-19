Maha: Debt-ridden man hangs self in Nagpur

A debt-ridden man hanged himself at his house in Pardi area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased Omprakash Pande (40) was under stress due to debt burden, an official said. He was founding hanging from the ceiling fan in his house in Naveen Nagar on Tuesday morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)