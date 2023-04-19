UK minister: report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern'
Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday that a media report on overseas Chinese police stations in Britain was of "great concern," adding that the government was resolved to protect communities from transnational repression.
"The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern," Philp told lawmakers.
"Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added.
