UK minister: report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern'

"Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added. Earlier this week, U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:20 IST
Chris Philp Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday that a media report on overseas Chinese police stations in Britain was of "great concern," adding that the government was resolved to protect communities from transnational repression.

"The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern," Philp told lawmakers. "Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added.

Earlier this week, U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents

for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan. Citing that example, Philp said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

The Chinese government has said there are centers outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and offer other services.

