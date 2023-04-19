U.S. looks forward to Sweden becoming NATO member before July summit: Austin

The United States looks forward to welcoming Sweden as a member of NATO before the alliance's upcoming summit in July, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday during a visit to the country.

"We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). To be clear, we look forward to that to happen before the summit in July," Austin told a news conference.

"We encourage our allies, Turkiye and Hungary, to ratify Sweden's accession as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)