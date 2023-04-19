Left Menu

Excise 'scam': Delhi court sends businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to CBI custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:35 IST
Excise 'scam': Delhi court sends businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to CBI custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to CBI remand for three days for custodial interrogation in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so it could unravel the larger conspiracy.

Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, was earlier arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

He was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday from Tihar central jail, where he was in judicial custody in the money laundering case.

The CBI moved an application before the court saying “some fresh evidence has surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise case''.

The court had earlier allowed the CBI to quiz Dhall in Tihar jail in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023