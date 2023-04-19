Germany assessing all options to assist citizens in Sudan - foreign ministry

Germany is considering all options to protect its citizens in Sudan following the outbreak of fighting there, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are taking all necessary measures in this very difficult situation," the spokesperson said, adding that Berlin had been taken aback by the intensity of the fighting, which erupted between Sudanese government and paramilitary forces on Saturday.

