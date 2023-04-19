Left Menu

Hungary will sign EU's Africa-Pacific trade deal after amendments, says minister

Szijjarto said Hungary had now received assurances that issues such as education, sexual rights and labour market regulation will remain under national authority. Budapest's opposition to the agreement threatened to imperil years of talks to update the two-decade-old Cotonou development treaty with new provisions on areas including climate protection, human rights and migration.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:06 IST
Hungary will sign EU's Africa-Pacific trade deal after amendments, says minister
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will sign a trade and development deal between the European Union and African, Caribbean and Pacific states after it was promised amendments it sought, the Central European country's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Hungary's green light allows for the ratification of the accord with 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries which was agreed by EU negotiators in December 2020 to set up a legal framework for cooperation on trade, aid and migration. "Hungary received the guarantees it needed to back the deal," Szijjarto said during a visit to Mauritius. He did not say who gave the guarantees.

Hungary has been blocking the resolution on the deal since May 2021 saying it could increase migration and "force gender ideology" on the country. Szijjarto said Hungary had now received assurances that issues such as education, sexual rights and labour market regulation will remain under national authority.

Budapest's opposition to the agreement threatened to imperil years of talks to update the two-decade-old Cotonou development treaty with new provisions on areas including climate protection, human rights and migration. Once Hungary formally ratifies it, the updated accord - called Post-Cotonou - will include ways for ACP nations to take back migrants whose asylum applications have failed in the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
4
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023