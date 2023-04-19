2 Maoists surrender before police in Jharkhand's Palamu

Two self-styled sub-zonal commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday, officials said.

The Maoists, identified as Santu Bhuiyan and Rajesh Thakur, surrendered before DIG Palamu Range Rajkumar Lakra, they said.

Lakra said Bhuiyan was wanted in 25 criminal cases, and was carrying a Rs 5-lakh bounty on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)