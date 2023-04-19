2 Maoists surrender before police in Jharkhand's Palamu
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two self-styled sub-zonal commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday, officials said.
The Maoists, identified as Santu Bhuiyan and Rajesh Thakur, surrendered before DIG Palamu Range Rajkumar Lakra, they said.
Lakra said Bhuiyan was wanted in 25 criminal cases, and was carrying a Rs 5-lakh bounty on his head.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajkumar Lakra
- Rajesh Thakur
- Lakra
- Bhuiyan
- Palamu
- Maoist
- Palamu Range
- Jharkhand
- Santu Bhuiyan
- Maoists
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security forces arrest Maoist who fled from gunbattle in Jharkhand 2 days ago
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Special NIA court rejects activist Gautam Navlakha's bail plea
1 nabbed as NIA raids 14 locations in J'khand over CPI (Maoist) conspiracy to attack forces
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case.
Kerala HC rejects bail plea of 2 AP natives accused of being Maoists