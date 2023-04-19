Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections resume

* Ukraine's defence minister confirmed on Wednesday that Kyiv had taken delivery of Patriot air defence systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure. POLITICS/DIPLOMACY * South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signalling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time.

19-04-2023
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections resume
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
* Inspections of ships are resuming under a U.N.-brokered agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday. The Russian news agency RIA said inspections had already resumed after two days of talks, citing the U.N. coordinator's press office. FIGHTING

* Russian drones struck Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight and caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the Odesa region military command said on Wednesday. * Ukraine's defence minister confirmed on Wednesday that Kyiv had taken delivery of Patriot air defence systems, and said this made Ukrainian skies more secure.

POLITICS/DIPLOMACY * South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signalling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time. * Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. * Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Wednesday he was hopeful his country would become a member of NATO by the time the military alliance holds its planned summit in Vilnius in July.

* China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday the United States and Western media were spreading "unfounded accusations" that it was exporting drones to the battlefield in Ukraine. ECONOMY

* Russia's state-owned Promsvyazbank on Wednesday said it was opening more branches in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year as Russia aims to provide civilians and soldiers with cheap credit and banking services. 

