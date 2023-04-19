UP youth booked for posting objectionable remarks against CM online

A youth was booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site, a police official here said on Wednesday.

The youth was identified as Mohammad Azim alias Ajju, a resident of the Revati area.

According to police sources, Azim posted objectionable remarks against the chief minister on Facebook. He also tried to disturb communal harmony by hurting religious sentiments.

An FIR has been registered against the youth by the police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Police are trying to arrest Azim, they added.

