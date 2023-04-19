Man killed, brother injured in blast in J-K's Kishtwar
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:24 IST
A man died and his brother was injured in a blast at their home in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, police said.
''Initial reports revealed that the blast occurred when the duo tried heating an abandoned object they found while collecting mushrooms in a nearby forest,'' a police officer said.
''The blast took place in the kitchen of the house of Mohd Abass Naik in Symbol village,'' the officer added.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
