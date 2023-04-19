Left Menu

Maha: Woman nursery teacher, sanitation worker of Kamptee Cantonment Board and one candidate held in cash-for-job case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday said it has arrested two staffers, including a woman nursery teacher, of the Kamptee Cantonment Board KCB in Maharashtras Nagpur, along with a candidate selected for the post of a gardener in a cash-for-job case.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:13 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has arrested two staffers, including a woman nursery teacher, of the Kamptee Cantonment Board (KCB) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, along with a candidate selected for the post of a gardener in a cash-for-job case. Two of these arrested accused were identified as Deep Ramesh Saktel, a sanitation worker of the KCB and Chandrashekhar Kuwarlal Chidhalore, who was selected for the post of gardener by the board. They were arrested on Tuesday, the CBI said. The central probe agency also named a former vice president of the KCB along with some unidentified personnel of the board as accused in the case. The case was registered following allegations that the KCB personnel, in connivance with some private persons (touts), were running a recruitment racket wherein they were approaching the candidates and assuring them jobs for the posts of assistant teacher, gardener and sanitation worker in exchange of money, it said. As per the first information report (FIR), the former KCB vice president was in touch with Saktel and asked him to approach the candidates whose names appeared in the list published by the KCB for the posts of assistant teacher, gardener and sanitation worker.

Saktel then contacted the candidate and asked him to pay money for his selection to the post of gardener. The candidate initially paid Rs 50,000 and agreed to pay the remaining amount of Rs 11.50 lakh, the agency said. The CBI laid a trap on Tuesday and caught the sanitation worker while accepting Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment out of the Rs 11,50,000 bribe amount collected on behalf of the former vice president of the KCB and other officials, it said, adding that the candidate, who offered the bribe, was also caught during the operation. During investigation, the role of a woman nursery teacher working on contract basis in a KCB-run school came to light and she was also caught, the CBI said. Searches were conducted at the offices and residential premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, it added. All the three arrested accused were produced before a special CBI court in Nagpur, which remanded them in police custody till April 21. The former vice president of the board is absconding and efforts to nab him were on, CBI officials said.

