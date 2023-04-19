Russia's IIB says it will relocate headquarters from Budapest back to Russia

Russia's International Investment Bank (IIB) will relocate its headquarters from Budapest back to Russia, according to a statement published on the bank's website on Wednesday.

The decision comes a week after the United States imposed sanctions on three top officials of IIB in Budapest: two Russians and a Hungarian. This led to Hungary's announcement that it was withdrawing its representatives from the bank and quitting the financial institution.

