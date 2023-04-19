U.S. Supreme Court boosts Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's DNA testing bid

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a boost to Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's bid for DNA testing of crime-scene evidence that he argues will help exonerate him in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision, overturned a lower court's ruling that Reed was too late in bringing a civil rights lawsuit against Texas officials who had denied his request for DNA testing. Reed's lawsuit asserted that his constitutional right to due process was violated.

