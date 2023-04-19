Left Menu

Consider impact on human lives in dealing with files, Kerala CM tells govt employees in call to end red-tapism

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 PTI In a bid to get government employees to give up red-tapism and efficiently work for the people of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to them to deal with each file coming before them with a humanitarian mindset.Stating that bureaucrats were responsible for ensuring better civil service to the people, the chief minister said the administrative mechanism would become completely people-friendly if there was absolute dedication and involvement by government employees.The chief minister was addressing a meeting attended by officials ranking from under secretary to special secretary in the state service.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:45 IST
Consider impact on human lives in dealing with files, Kerala CM tells govt employees in call to end red-tapism
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI): In a bid to get government employees to give up red-tapism and efficiently work for the people of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to them to deal with each file coming before them with a humanitarian mindset.

Stating that bureaucrats were responsible for ensuring better civil service to the people, the chief minister said the administrative mechanism would become completely people-friendly if there was absolute dedication and involvement by government employees.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting attended by officials ranking from under secretary to special secretary in the state service. Stating that each file had a human life behind it, and the respective government officials had the power to decide whether it should perish or thrive, he urged government staff to deal with matters that came before them with a humanitarian mindset, so that the problems of the people could be resolved. ''There was a practice during the colonial era to retain the problems of the people without resolving them, citing technical reasons, and this attitude should be changed completely,'' Vijayan explained. Lack of coordinated action between various departments was a major drawback of the existing government system in the state, he pointed out, adding that only a change in this could facilitate the effective implementation of welfare measures. Chief Secretary V P Joy and Additional Chief Secretary V Venu were present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023