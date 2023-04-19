US Supreme Court gives Turkey's Halkbank another chance to avoid charges

Left Menu

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday bolstered a bid by Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the prosecution to proceed.

19-04-2023
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday bolstered a bid by Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions.

The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the prosecution to proceed. They ordered the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Halkbank's effort to dismiss the case. Halkbank, an entity owned by the Turkish government, was charged in New York in 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges over its alleged use of money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade U.S. sanctions.

