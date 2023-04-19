Left Menu

Gujarat: CRPF sub-inspector shoots self with AK-47 rifle

A Central Reserve Police Force sub-inspector shot himself dead using his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, on Wednesday at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, police said. He shot himself near his jaw at his barrack in the afternoon, said police sub-inspector AS Asari.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:06 IST
Gujarat: CRPF sub-inspector shoots self with AK-47 rifle
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Reserve Police Force sub-inspector shot himself dead using his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, on Wednesday at the CRPF campus near Chiloda village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, police said. The deceased sub-inspector, Kishanbhai Rathod, 59, was serving as a guard at the campus. He shot himself near his jaw at his barrack in the afternoon, said police sub-inspector AS Asari. Rathod, a native of Daskroi taluka in Ahmedabad, would have retired from service after one year. ''Rathod, a two-star sub-inspector, was serving as a guard at the CRPF campus. For unknown reasons, he killed himself using his AK-47 rifle while on duty. He had pointed his service rifle under his jaw and pulled the trigger. We have not found any suicide note from the spot,'' said Asari. Rathod's family is clueless about the trigger behind his suicide. They did not blame anyone for the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023