Putin: goods deliveries to regions annexed by Russia are 'problematic'
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that delivering goods to regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally annexed last year was "problematic", and ordered the government to address the problem.
Putin visited Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions on Monday, according to the Kremlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement