Rajnath holds phone conversation with Canadian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Wednesday resolved to work towards taking India-Canada defence partnership to the next level.

During a telephonic conversation, Anand briefed Singh about Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy and the importance it attaches to enhancing engagement with India.

On his part, Singh highlighted India as an attractive destination for defence manufacturing with competitive land and labour costs and conveyed to her that Canadian defence companies can look for co-production of military hardware in the country.

''Glad to speak with Canadian Defence Minister Ms @AnitaAnandMP. Welcomed Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy. Excellent discussion on ways to develop the bilateral defence relations including industrial collaboration. Invited Canadian defence companies to invest & manufacture in India,'' Singh tweeted.

The Canadian minister of national defence described the talks as ''productive''. ''Today, I had a productive discussion with the Defence Minister of India, @RajnathSingh. Through Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are increasing our presence in the region. Thanks to our people-to-people and trade ties, India will continue to be a strong partner for Canada,'' she tweeted.

The defence ministry said both Singh and Anand discussed ways to develop bilateral defence partnership and it would be reflective of their democratic ethos and a shared interest in the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific.

''Both ministers agreed to work on taking the defence relationship to next level and make defence an important pillar of India-Canada bilateral relationship,'' it said. The ministry said the conversation was ''warm and cordial''. ''Anita Anand briefed the defence minister about Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy and the importance attached to enhancing engagement with India,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''Singh welcomed increased Canadian naval presence in the Indo-Pacific. Both Ministers discussed potential areas of defence cooperation -- from UN peacekeeping training to defence industrial cooperation,'' it said.

The ministry said Singh highlighted that India is an attractive defence manufacturing destination with competitive land and labour costs.

''He invited Canadian defence companies to invest in India and carry out co-production. They would also find value in integrating Indian defence companies in their global supply chains,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)