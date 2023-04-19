Left Menu

IAF commanders begin deliberations on boosting India's air power

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:33 IST
Top commanders of the Indian Air Force began deliberations on national security challenges and ways to bolster India's overall air power on the first day of a three-day conference on Wednesday.

Officials said the commanders will also carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the border with China and Pakistan and the force's preparations to deal with any contingency.

The commanders will hold wide-ranging deliberations on the IAF's plans for the future with an aim to bolster its combat capabilities.

''The IAF Commanders' Conference 2023 commenced today with an opening address by the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Based on the theme 'Beyond Boundaries - Robust Foundations', the Conference will see the Commanders discuss plans for the future,'' the IAF said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address the commanders on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

