Left Menu

RBI allows AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Bank to deal with foreign exchange

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:50 IST
RBI allows AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Bank to deal with foreign exchange
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has received permission from Reserve Bank of India to deal in foreign exchange.

Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated April 19, 2023 has granted Licence to act as Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) under section 10 of FEMA, 1999 to deal in foreign exchange, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The permission is subject to compliance of applicable regulations, it said.

In a separate filing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said it has also received Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) License from RBI.

Recently, RBI approved re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as managing director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years.

The re-appointment is valid with effect from April 19 till April 18, 2026, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Besides, it said the regulator has also cleared the re-appointment of Uttam Tibrewal as the whole-time director for a period of three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023