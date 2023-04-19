Italian judges face disciplinary action over Russian fugitive

Italy's justice minister has begun disciplinary action against three judges who granted house arrest to a Russian businessman facing extradition to the U.S. who later escaped and fled to Russia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Artem Uss was due to face charges in the U.S. for shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, and for bank fraud.

The suspect left his home in Basiglio, on the outskirts of Milan, last month one day after a Milan court had agreed to transfer him to the U.S. His electronic tag did send out an alarm but Uss had fled by the time police reached the property. Italian Minister Carlo Nordio, according to the sources, accused the Milan appeals court judges of "gross and inexcusable negligence" for granting the suspect house arrest last November despite opposition from the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors, the sources said, had pointed out the deep financial resources of the suspect, who is the son of the Krasnoyarsk regional governor, and the real danger of flight. The Milan court made no immediate comment, but the National Association of Magistrates (ANM) condemned Nordio's move, saying he was undermining the independence of the judiciary and looking to distract from criticism of the government's own handling of the case. It also said the minister could have intervened when Uss was placed under house arrest, but had failed to do so.

The association of Milan lawyers also denounced Nordio's response, saying in a statement that they saw "a strong element of intimidation" in his moves against the court. Legal and judicial sources said it was unusual for the government to enter into the merits of technical decisions made by the judiciary, which is autonomous from the executive power.

The escape has embarrassed the government, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has also criticised the initial decision to grant Uss house arrest. Nordio is expected in parliament on Thursday to report on the case to lawmakers.

