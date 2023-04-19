Left Menu

70 year-old building collapses in Chennai, two injured; search and rescue operations on

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Joint Director N Priya Ravichandran after inspecting the spot said two passers-by were injured and the agency was following the standard operating procedure in removing the debris.

A 70-year-old building collapsed here on Wednesday leaving two passers-by injured. Rescue operations are currently underway in which multiple agencies are involved, the government said. The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today, and there is no information yet about whether anyone is trapped underneath the debris. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Joint Director N Priya Ravichandran after inspecting the spot said two passers-by were injured and the agency was following the standard operating procedure in removing the debris. ''Though we have been told that there is no one believed to be trapped inside, we are following the SOP that needs to be followed on such occasions. We expect that the clearing of debris may take some time. The operations are underway,'' she told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, citing initial reports said six people had been moved out of the building and that four people could be trapped inside. However, as rescue operations went on during the day, no other people have been found.

Government agencies, including fire and rescue and police, are engaged in the operations. About 31 members of the National Disaster Response Force, Adyar too joined the operation. Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, his cabinet colleague P K Sekar Babu along with Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner R Priya, Magesh Kumar and Gagandeep Singh Bedi respectively inspected the site later in the evening. Briefing reporters, Nehru said that the total built-up area of the building measured about 1,100 sq ft and it had a ground floor and four storeys. ''Around 10.40 am today it collapsed. Two people were injured in it and currently personnel from NDRF, Police and the electricity board, are involved in clearing the debris. A total of about 284 people are involved in clearing the debris. We expect the work to get over in some time,'' he said. Already 30 loads of rubble had been cleared using lorries, he said. A fire engine and two excavators were also involved in the work, he said. Asked about reports of four persons being feared trapped inside, he said he could not respond to rumours. ''Only two people were injured and we are going to meet them at the hospital now.'' he said. Babu said the government would seek an explanation from the owner of the building, as it appeared that renovation work had been undertaken without obtaining approval from the Corporation. A release from the Press Information Bureau said that the four-storeyed building collapsed on Wednesday and four teams of the National Disaster Response Force's Regional Response Centre in Chennai had been pressed into service along with their sniffer dogs.

Equipped with collapsed-structure search-and-rescue equipment and communication equipment, the NDRF personnel were engaged in clearing the debris. NDRF Arakkonam was closely monitoring the situation and all efforts were being made in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, the release said. Orders have been issued to undertake audits on the stability of buildings that are located nearby, he said.

